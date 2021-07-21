Construction sector: seven Spanish companies among the world’s largest in terms of revenues

Intermoney | The consulting firm Deloitte has updated its Global Powers of Construction (GPOC) report on the world’s largest construction companies, in which Chinese leadership was once again confirmed, occupying the top five positions. ACS has lost one place this time as it was overtaken by the Japanese company Daiwa, and is therefore in eighth position. The largest European company is Vinci, sixth, just after the Chinese companies. Within the top 100 positions are other Spanish companies, such as Acciona in 39th place, Ferrovial in 42nd, FCC in 43rd, Sacyr in 55th, OHLA in 74th and Sanjosé in 99th.

It is no surprise that Chinese companies dominate the ranking, given the economic growth of that country, hardly affected by the pandemic. Construction in general did not see its activity slow down due to Covid in 2020, although there was, at least in Europe, a decline in portfolios, affected by delays in public and private tenders.On the other hand, in the main Spanish companies, except ACS, construction activities per se are minority businesses;thus, for example, in FCC it barely represents 10% of EBITDA, its largest business being environmental and water cycle services. In the case of Ferrovial and Sacyr, infrastructure concessions stand out, while at Acciona the main contribution comes from renewable energies (more than 70%).