DBRS maintains Spain’s credit rating at ‘A’ with stable outlook

Bankinter : DBRS maintains Spain’s credit rating at ‘A’ with a stable outlook. They consider the risks to the rating to be balanced. They expect that in the next legislature there will be continuity in the recovery plan and in the committed fiscal path. Despite this, they continue to point out that there are structural challenges. The analysis team’s opinion: the agency kept its rating unchanged, in line with expectations and with others recently published, such as the Fitch rating at the end of May, which also maintained its rating (in this case at A- with a stable outlook).