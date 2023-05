Capital Group | In the two graphs published below you can see the evolution of inflation data in both the short and the long term.

In the second one, we see inflation and money supply indicators moving downwards (with some logic).

On the other hand, if we look longer term, our experts extend the inflation data back to 1955 and wonder whether the pick-up we saw in inflation in recent months is signalling the end of a disinflation cycle that started 40 years ago.