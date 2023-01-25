IMF believes Spain will not reach pre-pandemic GDP level until 2024 with growth of 2.4%.



Alphavalue /Divacons| According to the IMF, the slowdown in Spain’s projected growth in 2023 compared to last year “reflects the effects of higher energy and food prices, tighter financial conditions and weaker external demand”. The agency anticipates that activity will reach its pre-pandemic level in early 2024, when it expects GDP to grow by 2.4% and at a rate of 2.2% in 2025. As for inflation, the institution estimates an average price increase in 2022 of 8.4%, which will then moderate to +3.7% this year and +2.7% in 2024, reaching +2.1% in 2025