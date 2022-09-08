Top Stories

Insolvency Proceedings Jump by 45% In August

Posted By: The Corner 8th September 2022

The number of insolvencies increases after the end of the moratorium approved to mitigate the effects of Covid-19. Insolvency proceedings soared to 45% in August, according to Axesor. During the eighth month of the year, 229 insolvencies were declared, 44.94% more than in the same month of 2021. Thus, in the cumulative figure for the year the number of proceedings totals 3,845, up 3.39% year-on-year, according to Axesor’s Business Radar of Insolvency Proceedings and Company Creation and Dissolutions.

After agriculture, which recorded a relative increase of 136.36%, transport and storage and commerce are the sectors where insolvency proceedings grew the most, by 27.34% and 17.39%, respectively, figures that may be indicative of the slowdown in domestic demand as a result of the loss of purchasing power caused by the inflationary spiral.

Measured in absolute terms, trade and construction, with 1,418 insolvencies, accounted for 36.88% of the total. This was followed by the manufacturing industry with 450, representing 11.7% of the total.

On the other hand, the case of the hotel and catering industry stands out. 421 insolvencies have been declared up to August, 27.04% less than during the first eight months of last year.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.