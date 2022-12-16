Insolvency proceedings soar 71.5% in November

Company insolvency proceedings stood at 693 registrations in November, 71.5% more than in the same month of the previous year, according to the advance monthly data published on Thursday by the Association of Registrars.

Madrid, with 213 insolvency proceedings, Catalonia, with 125, and the Valencian Community, with 107, accounted for nearly seven out of every ten insolvency proceedings filed in November.

The Association of Registrars explained in its statement that insolvency proceedings showed ups and downs in the data up to June, after the “moderate” increases shown during the first three months of the year, and their subsequent fall of 16.8% in April.

Moreover, they recalled that the moratorium on insolvency proceedings ended in June, which has been setting the real trend in recent months, with progressive increases and the highest annual rise in November.

Of the 693 insolvency proceedings registered in November, 508 were voluntary, 69.3% more than in November 2021, and 185 were necessary, 77.9% more than in the same period a year ago.