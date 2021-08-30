Mapfre Partners With AAA Washington

Mapfre Insurance – which serves customers in 13 US states, the largest auto and home insurer in Massachusetts and the 21st largest private personal auto insurer in the US – and AAA Washington – which offers its 1.2 million members exclusive benefits including roadside assistance, discounts, maps and personalised travel planning – have entered into an agreement to create a joint venture dedicated to the co-marketing of auto and home insurance in two US states, the insurer said.



The intention of both companies is for Auto Club Mapfre Insurance Company to begin operations in Washington and northern Idaho in the fourth quarter of 2022, following regulatory approval.



AAA Washington, which serves Wahington and northern Idaho, will remain an independent insurance agency and will offer Auto Club Mapfre Insurance Company’s new products under the AAA Insurance brand. The company’s products will be designed specifically for AAA members in Washington and northern Idaho, with unique features, some included at no additional cost.



Mapfre USA CEO Jaime Tamayo said the joint venture extends the insurer’s “successful and long-standing” partnership with AAA Washington, “a strong and trusted brand”.



AAA Washington president and CEO Heather Snavely said the new offerings through its partnership with Mapfre will provide its members with “trusted insurance advice, choice among leading carriers, long-term value and fast, quality claims service”. “With this addition to an already exceptional list of insurance providers, our ability to service and protect our members is stronger than ever,” he said.