More legal uncertainty: The Supreme Court imposes a dividend of 75% of profit after considering it “abusive” to allocate all of it to reserves

In a “revolutionary” ruling dated 11 January 2023, and “as well-intentioned as it is erroneous, and with serious consequences”, the Supreme Court has not limited itself to declaring the nullity, as abusive, of the resolution challenged by the minority shareholder of a company – not to distribute dividends – but also considers – as an effect of the ruling – a corporate resolution in the opposite direction to the one annulled, without articles 204 and subsequent articles of the LSC (Law on Capital Companies) providing legal support for this. LSC (Capital Companies Act) provide express legal support for this interpretation.

In accordance with the recent STS of 11 January 2023, – which ratifies the ruling of Commercial Court no. 2 of La Coruña in 2017 – the Supreme Court concludes that, as an effect of upholding the challenge to the resolution to apply the result – consisting of allocating the profits obtained in the financial year entirely to voluntary reserves – not only should the aforementioned corporate resolution be declared null and void – on the grounds that it is considered abusive in application of the second paragraph of Art. 204.1 LSC-, but also for the commercial court to impose on the company the distribution of said profits in a specific percentage.

As José Carlos González Vázquez, of CECA Magán Abogados, explains: “this doctrine is as well-intentioned as it is erroneous and has serious practical consequences. Basically, it implies “inventing” a legal regime for the right to dividends that is not included in the LSC. Let me explain. The result is the same as what we would have if a legal rule were to be enacted stating the following:

“Unless otherwise provided for in the articles of association, capital companies shall be obliged to distribute the entire distributable profit for the financial year, after complying with the relevant legal or statutory requirements, unless there is a reasonable justification in accordance with the company’s interests”.

Thus, there are obviously only two alternatives (in the absence of an express statutory rule): to distribute 100% or to justify the non-distribution or partial distribution in accordance with the company’s interests.

Is that what we want, what seems fairer to us? Then amend the LSC to introduce this supplementary rule (or any other of similar content) but, until that happens, I do not consider it justified for the commercial judge to impose a specific distribution of dividends when considering the challenge of the abusive agreement of non-distribution”.

Más inseguridad jurídica: El Tribunal Supremo impone un dividendo del 75% del beneficio tras considerar “abusivo” destinarlo todo a reservas

En una sentencia de 11 de enero de 2023 “revolucionaria”, y “tan bien intencionada como errónea, y de graves consecuencias”, el Tribunal Supremo no se ha limitado a declarar la nulidad, por abusivo, del acuerdo impugnado por el socio minoritario de una sociedad -de no repartir dividendos- sino que considera igualmente adoptado -como efecto de la estimación- un acuerdo social en sentido opuesto al anulado sin que los arts. 204 y ss. LSC (Ley de Sociedades de Capital) otorguen sustento legal expreso a dicha interpretación.

A tenor de la reciente STS de 11 de enero de 2023, – que ratifica la sentencia del Juzgado de lo Mercantil nº 2 de La Coruña en 2017- el Tribunal Supremo concluye que cabe que, como efecto de la estimación de la impugnación del acuerdo de aplicación del resultado -consistente en destinar íntegramente a reservas voluntarias los beneficios obtenidos en el ejercicio- no sólo que se declare la nulidad del citado acuerdo social -por considerarlo abusivo en aplicación del párrafo segundo del art. 204.1 LSC-, sino que también el juez de lo mercantil imponga a la sociedad el reparto de dichos beneficios en un concreto porcentaje.

Como explica José Carlos González Vázquez, de CECA Magán Abogados: “esta doctrina es tan bien intencionada como errónea y de graves consecuencias prácticas. En el fondo, implica “inventarse” un régimen jurídico del derecho al dividendo que no recoge la LSC. Me explico. El resultado es el mismo al que tendríamos si se promulgara una norma legal que estableciera lo siguiente:

“Salvo disposición contraria en los estatutos sociales, las sociedades de capital estarán obligadas a repartir la totalidad del beneficio distribuible del ejercicio, tras atender la exigencias legales o estatutarias que correspondan, salvo que exista una justificación razonable conforme al interés social”.

Así, obviamente sólo quedarían dos alternativas (a falta de regla estatutaria expresa): repartir el 100% o justificar el no reparto o reparto parcial conforme al interés social.

¿Es eso lo que queremos? ¿Lo que nos parece más justo? Pues modifíquese la LSC para introducir esa norma supletoria (o cualquier otra de contenido similar) pero, mientras eso no suceda no considero justificado que el juez de lo mercantil imponga un concreto reparto de dividendos al estimar la impugnación del acuerdo abusivo de no reparto”.