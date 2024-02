Bankinter: The number of unemployed increased in January by 60,404 people, after falling in the last two months of last year (by 24,570 Nov-23 and 27,375 in Dec-23). The total number of unemployed stands at 2.77m people (up 2.2% month-on-month; down 4.8% year-on-year) and seasonally adjusted Social Security enrolment stands at 20.88m people (up 38.5 thousand in the month).

Assessment: Employment figures increase in January, slightly above the average of the last 10 years (around +52.4 thousand).