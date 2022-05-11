Orsted teams up with Repsol, Equinor with Naturgy, to develop offshore wind energy in Spain

Link Securities |European players Shell, Orsted and Equinor have turned their attention to Spain as a strategic objective for the development of their offshore wind energy. Each one of the companies has teamed up with a Spanish firm to participate in the mega auctions which are going to be held. Orsted has joined up with Repsol and Equinor has chosen Naturgy. Meanwhile Shell has just signed a strategic agreement with Capital Energy. Spain aims to develop 3.000 MW of offshore wind, which is 40% of the target for the whole of the European Union.