Portugal’s Sovena and Ybarra’s manufacturer interested in bidding for Deoleo

Posted By: The Corner 25th June 2023

Link Securities | The Portuguese company Sovena and the Andalusian company Migasa, which markets brands such as Ybarra and Musa, are considering participating in the operation and submitting indicative proposals for the Spanish company. The cooperative Dcoop, Acesur and Borges have also already shown interest and are the main rivals, according to sources close to the competitive process for the sale of Deoleo, as confirmed to the digital newspaper elEconomista.es.

If the forecasts are fulfilled, the British private equity fund CVC Capital Partners, reference shareholder with 56.9% of OLE’s capital, owner of brands such as Carbonell, Koipe or Bertolli, would receive the first indicative offers before July and would close the final sale this year or, at the latest, at the beginning of 2024.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.