Productivity in Spain falls by 7.3% in 20 years, after rising by 2.8% after Covid

Spain productivityThe growth of productivity is determining for the economies to advance

Between 2000 and 2022, Spain accumulated a reduction in productivity of 7.3%. The fall is even more surprising when compared with other countries such as the United States and Germany, where in the same period this indicator rose by 15.5% and 11.8%, respectively.

The accumulated fall is evidence of “a deficient use of the resources used” and places Spain at a “disadvantage” compared to the productivity of other countries. “A part of its productive system is not efficient, holding back cost advantages when competing and improvements in per capita income and welfare”, explains the first report of the Observatory of Productivity and Competitiveness in Spain (OPCE), published in the digital newspaper El Español.

