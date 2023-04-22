Public debt rises to €1.52 trillion in February, 5.4% more than a year ago

CoM | Government debt according to the Excessive Deficit Protocol rose to €1.52 trillion in February, which represents a growth rate of 5.4% in year-on-year terms and an increase of 2% compared with the previous month, according to data released by the Bank of Spain.

Specifically, public debt has added €30,208 million in one month and €78,436 million in the last year.

The balance of government debt rose to €1.349 trillion, with a year-on-year increase of 6.9% and a monthly increase of 2.3%, while for the Other Central Government Units the balance was €43,000 million, representing a decrease of 9.2% compared to the previous year’s figure.

For their part, the debt balance of the Social Security Administrations stood at €106,169 million, 7% more than a year earlier.

With regard to the territorial administrations, the debt of the Autonomous Regions grew to €317,510 million in February, with a year-on-year variation of 2.5% and 0.7% compared with January, while the debt of Local Corporations stood at €22,911 million, 3.1% more than the balance recorded in February 2022 and 0.4% more than the previous month.

On the other hand, consolidation in the general government sector as a whole – i.e. the debt held by the different sub-sectors that make up this sector – increased by 6.5% with respect to the previous year, to €319,000 million.