Santander reports attributable profit of €2,852 million (+11%) for 1Q24

Jefferies | Banco Santander | BUY | SAN SM ! €4.75 ! PT: € 5.10 | % to PT: +7%

A 1% miss versus cons at bottom-line level albeit some variations by geos. But decent print at PBT level (+1% beat). Revenue dynamics trending well, with Spain particularly strong. Brazil NII and asset quality trends also supportive, alongside good performance in fees in the US. Across the Group, OpEx and CoR progressing in line with expectations.

Santander reported 1Q24 attributable profit of €2,852m, which was 1% below company-compiled consensus of €2,889m. PBT was a 1% beat, with pre-prov profits a 2% beat. Revenue was a 2% beat, with strong dynamics across both NII and fees, particularly coming from Spain. Costs a 1% miss.

CET1 ratio of 12.3% was in line with consensus, with both CET1 and RWAs in line. Guidance maintained; 1Q numbers on track to hit the FY24 targets.

Attributable profits by key market: