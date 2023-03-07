Repsol to buy back €900 million of its own shares

According to a note sent yesterday by Repsol to the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission (Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores, or CNMV), the maximum number of shares to be acquired under the buyback programme will amount to 35,000,000, representing approximately 2.64% of Repsol’s current share capital.



The maximum net investment under the programme amounts to €909,755,000, the oil company said. Repsol has explained that the acquisition of the shares will be carried out “at market price” and that the trading volume may not exceed “more than 25% of the average daily volume of the shares”.