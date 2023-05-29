Sánchez brings forward general elections to July 23 after debacle in regional and municipal polls

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has announced that the general election will be brought forward to next July 23 after the electoral defeat suffered this Sunday by the PSOE in the regional and municipal polls. The head of the Executive has assumed this Sunday’s electoral results “in first person” and his response is that this means “submitting the popular mandate to the popular will”, as he has stated after acknowledging that the new territorial map draws “new majorities made up of the PP and Vox”.

Given the scenario that Spain assumes the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU as of July 1, Sánchez argues the need to clarify the will of the Spanish people and determine “what policies the coalition government should apply and what political forces should lead this phase”.