Sánchez brings forward general elections to July 23 after debacle in regional and municipal polls

Posted By: The Corner 29th May 2023

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has announced that the general election will be brought forward to next July 23 after the electoral defeat suffered this Sunday by the PSOE in the regional and municipal polls. The head of the Executive has assumed this Sunday’s electoral results “in first person” and his response is that this means “submitting the popular mandate to the popular will”, as he has stated after acknowledging that the new territorial map draws “new majorities made up of the PP and Vox”.

Given the scenario that Spain assumes the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU as of July 1, Sánchez argues the need to clarify the will of the Spanish people and determine “what policies the coalition government should apply and what political forces should lead this phase”.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.