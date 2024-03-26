Top Stories

SEPI announces it now owns 3% of Telefónica and reinforces company’s “Spanishness”.

TOPICS:
Telxius

Posted By: The Corner 26th March 2024

Renta 4| According to National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) records, the state-owned industrial holding company Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI) now controls 3.044% of Telefónica’s capital. It should be remembered that the Council of Ministers last December approved the purchase of 10% of the operator’s capital by SEPI. Caixabank also announced that it has divested 1%, dropping to 2.51%, while Criteria is increasing its stake. The aim is to bring the joint stake to over 5%. It now stands at 5.07%. This operation reinforces the “Spanishness” of Telefónica, as it is also represented by Caixabank, maximum shareholder (5.07%) including Criteria (2.56%) and BBVA 4.839%.

Assessment: Expected news. We believe that Telefónica will continue to buy shares on the market to build its stake to 10%, a key support for its share price in the coming months. P.O. EUR 4.6. OVERWEIGHT.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.