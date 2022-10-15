September CPI rate falls to 8.9% vs 10.8% in July

CdM | In September, prices eased once again and moved away from double-digit figures. The CPI rate fell 1,6 points year-on-year, more than estimated, according to the final figures released by the National Statistics Institute (INE). Underlying inflation also declined, to 6.2%, after 14 months of continued increases.

We should recall that the headline inflation rate reached its highest peak since September 1984 in the month of July, when prices rose 10.8%.

Month-on-month, headline inflation fell 0.7%, the largest drop in the monthly CPI rate in the month of September since 1961, when the historic series began.

This final data represents a decline with respect to the figures advanced by INE at the end of last month. At that time, it estimated that inflation would stand at 9%. The monthly drop has also improved compared to the estimate for -0.6%.

Without taking into account the latest variations in taxes, year-on-year inflation would be 9.3% in September, 0,4 points higher than the headline CPI.