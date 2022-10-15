Top Stories

September CPI rate falls to 8.9% vs 10.8% in July

Posted By: The Corner 15th October 2022

CdM | In September, prices eased once again and moved away from double-digit figures. The CPI rate fell 1,6 points year-on-year, more than estimated, according to the final figures released by the National Statistics Institute (INE). Underlying inflation also declined, to 6.2%, after 14 months of continued increases.

We should recall that the headline inflation rate reached its highest peak since September 1984 in the month of July, when prices rose 10.8%.

Month-on-month, headline inflation fell 0.7%, the largest drop in the monthly CPI rate in the month of September since 1961, when the historic series began.

This final data represents a decline with respect to the figures advanced by INE at the end of last month. At that time, it estimated that inflation would stand at 9%. The monthly drop has also improved compared to the estimate for -0.6%.

Without taking into account the latest variations in taxes, year-on-year inflation would be 9.3% in September, 0,4 points higher than the headline CPI.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.