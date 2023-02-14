Seven European countries against the Spanish electricity reform

The governments of Germany, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Luxembourg, Latvia and the Netherlands have sent a joint letter to the European Commission in which they ask that the reform of the electricity sector in the EU be carried out under free market parameters and without price interventionism.



The letter, to which the newspaper Expansión has had access, is a harsh blow to the proposal put forward by the Spanish government to reform the wholesale electricity market, or pool.



In essence, the Spanish government intends to carry out a reform of the market by cancelling it almost entirely and introducing regulated prices, with auctions supervised by a regulatory body, to establish long-term supply contracts, the so-called Contracts for Difference.



The letter is particularly critical of the Contracts for Difference (CfDs) model.



CfDs could “play a role in long-term markets if they benefit the renewable energy transition,” the letter says. But “it is important that they maintain market functioning” and “do not undermine investor confidence”. “We are concerned about applying them to all generation technologies,” the letter says. Because they could be counterproductive.



CfDs in any case, “should be voluntary”, and “should not be imposed retroactively, should focus on new renewable investments, and prices should be determined through competitive auctions or tenders in accordance with state aid guidelines, not regulated prices”. CfDs should also be “well designed”.

Siete países europeos contra la reforma eléctrica española

Los Gobiernos de Alemania, Dinamarca, Estonia, Finlandia, Luxemburgo, Letonia y Países Bajos han enviado una carta conjunta a la Comisión Europea en la que piden que la reforma del sector eléctrico que se aborde en la UE se haga bajo parámetros de libre mercado y sin intervencionismo de precios.

La carta, a la que ha tenido acceso el diario Expansión, es un duro golpe a la propuesta planteada por el Gobierno español para abordar la reforma del mercado mayorista de la luz, o pool.

En esencia, el Gobierno español pretende llevar a cabo una reforma del mercado anulándolo casi en su totalidad e introduciendo precios regulados, y con subastas vigiladas por un organismo regulador, para establecer contratos de suministro a largo plazo, los denominados Contratos por Diferencias.

La carta es especialmente crítica con el modelo de los Contratos por Diferencias (CfD’s, según sus siglas técnicas).

Los CfD’s podrían “desempeñar un papel en los mercados a largo plazo si benefician a los transición de energías renovables”, dice la misiva. Pero “es importante que mantengan el funcionamiento del mercado” y que “no menoscaben la confianza del inversor”. “Nos preocupa aplicarlos a todas las tecnologías de generación”, dice la carta. Porque podrían ser contraproducentes.

Los CfD en todo caso, “deben ser voluntarios”, y “no deben imponerse retroactivamente, deben centrarse en nuevos inversiones renovables, y los precios deben determinarse a través de subastas competitivas o licitaciones de conformidad con las directrices sobre ayudas estatales, y no sobre precios regulados”. Los CfD deberían también estar “bien diseñados”.