Spain almost recovered in July the number of overnight stays in 2019

Spain tourismSpain almost recovers 2019 overnight stays levels

Posted By: The Corner 25th August 2022

Renta 4 |Spain overnight stays in July almost at levels of same month 2019

1-. The number of visitors to Spain in July was almost (-2%) on a par with that of the same month in 2019, although prices are very much higher (+21%).

2-. The figures are significantly better than in 2021 (+61%), confirming the trend of recovery of 2019 levels versus previous quarters: Q1’22 (-22%) and Q2’22 (-6%).

3-. International tourism is recovering pre-crisis levels, accounting for 2/3 of the total of overnight stays (44% in 2021). Tourists are mainly originating from the UK (17% of the total and on the same level as 2019), Germany (11% of the total and -8% vs 2019) and France (5% of the total and more than 2019).

Valuation:

We believe that the tourism data for Spain in the first month of the peak summer season is very positive.

