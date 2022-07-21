Spain Breaks Historic Record For Real Estate Investment, With 9.87 Billion Euros In The First Half Of The Year

Real estate investment in the first six months of the year in Spain amounted to 9,870 million euros, 80% more than in the same period last year, and the first half closed with the best data since historical records started, according to CBRE data collected by Europa Press.

The retail sector (shops) led investment in this period, with a total volume traded in excess of 2,900 million euros, 8 times higher than that recorded in the first half of the previous year.

The housing sector ranked second in terms of investment, with EUR 2,451 million, up 71%, with rental assets accounting for 60% of the total investment in residential real estate. Student residences accounted for 19% and coliving (flat sharing) for 18%.

The hotel sector, meanwhile, ranked third in terms of investment volume, reaching 1.65 billion euros, the best figure for five years in the first half of the year. The fourth largest market in terms of total investment was the industrial and logistics sector, which registered 1.175 billion euros, accounting for 12% of total investment. It was followed by the office sector, which maintained its upward trend and traded close to 1,075 million euros, up 27%.

Finally, the alternative sector recorded high activity in the first half of the year, with more than €600 million in transactions, 53% more than in 2021, with a large number of transactions in the healthcare segment, especially in elderly care homes.