Top Stories

Spain government, banking sector agree package of measures to ease mortgage burden for over 1 million vulnerable households

TOPICS:
Spanish mortgages marketSpain government, banks agree measures to ease mortgage burden

Posted By: The Corner 23rd November 2022

Norbolsa | Today the Cabinet will approve a package of measures aimed at easing the financial burden of one million families who have been affected by the hike in interest rates. Households with an annual income of less than 29.400 euros, with mortgages registered up to December 2022, will be able to benefit from these measures, when the mortgage payment accounts for 30% of income and has seen a rise of 20% due to the increase in interest rates. In these cases, the banks will have to offer the possibility of freezing the quota for 12 months, a lower interest rate on the deferred principal and an extension of the loan period of up to 7 years. And, finally, facilitate the change from a variable rate to a fixed rate, eliminating the commissions on this change during 2023.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.