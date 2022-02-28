Spain Has Guaranteed The Supply Of Natural Gas In The Face Of Russia-Ukraine War

Spain is not in a situation of lack of gas supply in the coming months, as it has scheduled the arrival of a total of 56 ships of liquefied natural gas (LNG) between February and March. It also continues to implement all possible preventive measures to contribute to the guarantee of energy supply, with the launch last week of four other extraordinary ‘slots’ – rights to unload LNG – as a preventive measure, as reported by the operator of the gas network Enagas.

Specifically, a total of 27 LNG ships are scheduled to arrive in February, of which 23 have already unloaded, while the remaining four are expected to do so in the rest of the month. For March, there are 29 unloading slots in the schedule.

The auction of those four extraordinary slots, which will be destined for both domestic demand and export, will take place today.

Enagás, which has thus highlighted the value of these anticipation measures adopted in coordination with the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, also emphasized that the Spanish gas system receives gas from Algeria through the Medgaz pipeline, which is operating normally, as scheduled. He added that the African country is fulfilling all its commitments to supply natural gas to Spain.

The operator has indicated that the Spanish gas system currently has higher levels of contracted natural gas capacity than in previous winters on the same date. And it is in a better situation than other neighbouring countries.

In this way, it has underlined that with the current situation and with the slot and capacity reservations already made by the marketers, “there are no objective indications of a situation of lack of gas supply in the coming months”.

In addition, Enagás is continuously monitoring natural gas supplies and reserves to identify any extraordinary unloading slots that could be made available to the market.