Alphavalue / Divacons| Spain’s mortgage portfolio will fall by 1.7% this year and will not recover to the levels seen in 2022 until 2026, according to a report by the consultancy firm EY published on Monday. Specifically, the professional services firm estimates that the outstanding balance of the Spanish mortgage portfolio will end the year down 1.7% to 484,000 million euros. In the coming years it will grow again, but it will not be until 2026 when it recovers the levels of 2022.