Spain’s unemployment rate deteriorates in 3Q2023 to 11.84% from 11.60% in previous quarter

Posted By: The Corner 26th October 2023

Bankinter| The unemployment rate deteriorated in 3Q2023 to 11.84% from 11.60% previously and vs. 11.45% expected. The number of unemployed rose to 2.85m (vs. 2.76m at June 2023). The Activity Rate increased to 59.41% (vs. 58.57% previously). See full information in this link.

Assessment: We believe that the expected slowdown in economic growth in the second half of the year will be reflected in a certain deterioration of the Unemployment Rate in the coming quarters (tomorrow the preliminary GDP for 3Q 2023 is published, where we expect +1.6% year-on-year from +2.18% year-on-year, +0% year-on-year from +0.53% year-on-year in 2Q 2023) Our projections are GDP 2023 estimated +2.2% 2023 estimated; +1.6% year-on-year 2024 estimated, from +5.8% in 2022.

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.