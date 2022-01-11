Top Stories

Spanish Housing Prices To Rise By More Than +5% In 2022 And Sales To Exceed Pre-Covid Level

Renta 4 | The Spanish economic press echoes the forecasts on the Spanish real estate sector, specifically on housing, a market in which a new price rise of over +5% is predicted after the +4.2% that would have been recorded in 2021. The price increase would be accompanied by a recovery of sales to pre-pandemic levels (estimated increase of around 10% according to information from the newspaper Expansión).

In addition to the shortage of product, especially new construction and product in good condition in areas with high demand, there are other factors such as the pent-up demand and savings accumulated during the months of the pandemic and the change of perception and priorities regarding the main home by the population.

Also in the rental market, experts anticipate price increases of more than 5%, largely due to the effect of the updating of rents due to the rise in the CPI.

Valuation: Positive news for the Spanish real estate sector, which anticipates a good year both in terms of assets and developers, especially in a situation of high inflation.

