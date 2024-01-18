Spanish public debt rises to €1.58 trillion, €68,751 million more per year

The Bank of Spain (BdE) reported yesterday that the debt of Spanish public administrations as a whole increased by 0.2% in November compared to October, to €1.58 trillion. In year-on-year terms, debt increased by 4.6% in November, equivalent to €68.751 billion.

In November, central government debt amounted to €1.41 trillion, an increase in the month of 0.35%.

In addition, the debt of the autonomous communities grew by 0.26% to €324,456 million, while the debt of local entities fell by 0.2% to €22,889 million.

Finally, social security debt increased by 9.4% to €116,172 million.