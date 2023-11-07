Real per capita income of Spanish households 0.7% below 2007, third worst in OECD

Real per capita household income in Spain at the end of the second quarter of 2023 remains 0.7% below that of the first quarter of 2007, before the financial crisis, making the country the third worst performer in the OECD in this macroeconomic indicator, according to data published on Monday by the organisation.

While in the OECD countries as a whole, per capita household income in real terms (i.e. after removing the effect of inflation) has grown by 22.1% in the last sixteen years, Spain is one of only three countries where it has fallen.

Italy is the worst positioned, with a decline of 8% in this period, followed by Austria, with a decline of 2.6% and, in third place, Spain, with a decline of 0.7%. At the other end of the spectrum is Poland, whose real household income has grown by 60.8% since 2007, followed by Chile, with a 51.7% increase, and Hungary, with +40.2%.

Neighbouring European countries such as France and Portugal have recorded increases of 10.2% and 10.4%, respectively, in this indicator, which measures the relationship between Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the number of households.