Treasury: Inflation Increases Tax Revenues By 23%

Posted By: The Corner 13th September 2022

And the good performance of revenues has led the government as a whole to reduce its deficit up to July to 29,643 million euros, 45.4% less than in the same period of 2021 and equivalent to 2.27% of GDP.
Total revenue from taxes and contributions is close to 120 billion, which added to the rest of non-financial resources – property income, sale of goods and services and other non-financial resources – brings the revenue of the public coffers to 148.415 billion euros.

The Treasury collected almost 22,000 million more than last year, equivalent to 1.66% of GDP. Revenue from VAT alone has risen by 8,678 million, almost 20% more, and reached a total of 52,740 million, despite the reduction of VAT on electricity from 21% to 10% and 5% since 1 July.

Revenue from the tax on hydrocarbons has risen by 11.1% to 7.169 billion, boosted by record fuel prices this year. And that from Personal Income Tax (IRPF) has increased by 44.9% to 33,802 million; the revenue from Corporate Income Tax has grown by 11.3% to 11,016 million, and that from Non-Resident Income Tax has increased by 67.5% to 1,652 million.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.