Unemployment Falls By 255,300 In The Year To June To 12.48%

Unemployment fell by 255,300 people between April and June this year, the largest decline for a second quarter since 2018, and the number of unemployed fell below three million for the first time since 2008.

Meanwhile, employment rose by 383,300 jobs between April and June, up 1.91% on the previous quarter, although this is lower than the 464,900 increase in workers recorded a year ago.

At the end of June, the total number of unemployed stood at 2,919,400 people and the number of employed at 20,468,000 people, according to the Labour Force Survey (EPA) for the second quarter published this Thursday by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

It should be noted that the figure of 20.47 million employed is the highest since 2008 and is close to the record high of 2007, while it is the first time since 2008 that the number of unemployed is below three million.

In the second quarter the unemployment rate fell by more than one point to 12.48% and the activity rate rose by two tenths to 58.71%, after the number of active people increased by 128,800 between April and June (+0.5%).

In the last year, unemployment has fallen by 624,400 people (-17.67%) and more than 796,400 jobs have been created (+4.05%). In addition, the number of active persons has increased by more than 171,9000 persons.

The number of households with all their members unemployed fell by 62,000 in the second quarter and fell below one million.