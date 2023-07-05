Unemployment falls by 50,268 in June and drops to 2008 levels, under 2.7 million

CdM | The number of unemployed registered in the offices of the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) fell in June by 50,268 (-1.8%). This brings the total figure to the lowest since September 2008, falling below the 2.7 million mark to 2,688,842 unemployed.

REGISTERED UNEMPLOYED TRENDS

The Ministry of Labour and Social Economy stresses that this decline, which is widespread throughout the country, affects all sectors and all age groups, both men and women. “It also confirms the positive evolution of the labour market, which has now been uninterrupted for 14 months with the number of unemployed below three million people”.

By sectors, unemployment fell in all except Agriculture, which added 220 unemployed (+0.2%). On the other hand, Services registered the largest decrease, with 42,133 fewer unemployed (-2.1%). Of the rest, Industry decreased by 4,888 people (-2.2%) and Construction by 1,688 (-0.8%). Among the previously unemployed, there was a fall of 1,779 (-0.7%).

In interannual terms, the Services sector shows almost 110,000 fewer unemployed persons (109,754) than in June last year, while in Agriculture there are 40,302 fewer, in Industry 21,544, and in Construction 19,028.

In terms of youth unemployment, June saw a new record low. The number of people under 25 registered with the SEPE has fallen to 184,491. Thus, unemployment among young people under 25 fell in June by 3,552 persons (1.89%) compared with the previous month.