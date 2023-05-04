Top Stories

Unemployment falls by 73,890 in April

Employment
Employment

Posted By: The Corner 4th May 2023

The number of unemployed registered in the offices of the State Public Employment Service (SEPE), fell by 73,890 people in April to leave the total at 2,788,370, figures not recorded since 2008, according to the Ministry of Labour. Unemployment registered in April fell in all 17 Autonomous Communities, the most marked falls being in Andalusia (-20,551), Catalonia (-9,506) and Castile-La Mancha (-6,645). Year-on-year unemployment fell by 234,133 people (-7.75%).

In the fourth month of the year, Social Security added 238,436 affiliates, a record figure for an April and the second best record in the whole series, leaving the total number of affiliates at a new high of 20.6 million. All this in a context marked by Easter tourism and the start of the summer season.

