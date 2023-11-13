Demonstrations throughout Spain to protest against PSOE deal: amnesty for Sánchez’s investiture

Spain is baying against the Amnesty Law that Pedro Sánchez has agreed with the Catalan pro-independence supporters in exchange for his continuance in the Moncloa for four more years. Hundreds of thousands of people, called by the PP, gathered in all the capitals of Spain’s provinces to condemn the concessions that Pedro Sánchez’s PSOE has agreed to with the pro-government leaders of Catalonia and the Basque Country in order to be able to return to power.

It is a controversial Amnesty Law, that will most likely be presented this Monday by the PSOE and its allies in the Congress of Deputies, as a precondition imposed by the Catalan separatists in order to support Sánchez’s investiture, which will be held on 15 and 16 November.

Before the debate in Congress, from which Sánchez will almost certainly emerge as president of the government, the leader of the popular opposition, Alberto Feijóo, has warned him that “whoever governs in disgrace, will leave in disgrace”. Also making clear what will be his ‘leitmotiv’ for the duration of the legislature, the president of the PP has shouted “we want equality, freedom and dignity”, values that he considers destroyed by Sánchez in order to continue governing.

The situation of inequality and indignity has been denounced this Sunday by hundreds of thousands of citizens, two million, according to the calculations of the PP, in peaceful and massive demonstrations that have flooded the main streets and squares of all Spanish capitals. In particular Madrid, where the organisers estimate that there may have been more than half a million people, before whom the president of the PP Alberto Núñez Feijóo has predicted a bad future for Pedro Sánchez.

Feijóo closed the rally in Madrid’s Puerta del Sol, with 80,000 attendees, according to the figures of the Government Delegation, and half a million, according to PP estimates, with a speech in which he also considered that the vote next week in which Sánchez is expected to be invested will mean “the opposite of what was voted for at the polls” on 23 July.