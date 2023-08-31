Feijóo proposes to Sánchez to facilitate his investiture as president for a two-year legislature and half a dozen state pacts.

The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and the acting Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, have ended a long-awaited meeting after little more than an hour with no agreements to conclude. During the meeting, the candidate designated by Felipe VI handed Sánchez a document ‘For the equality and welfare of all Spaniards’, an eleven-point agreement in which he asks for support for his investiture in order to tackle six State pacts (for democratic regeneration, for the welfare state, for economic recovery, for families, for a water pact and a territorial pact, to guarantee equality among Spaniards and avoid a political deadlock) in a legislature that would last two years and that, as expected, Sánchez has rejected.



The PP claims that Feijóo has offered the agreement “for the sake of centrality so that the most voted list can govern our country, as has been the custom for the last 45 years” and that this would “deactivate” the “influence that pro-independence parties seek to have. “Faced with the risk of repeating elections in four months, Feijóo offers a mandate of 24 months to undertake the pending reforms for our country,” the PP added.



The PP candidate argues that there is an alternative to a scenario in which the governability of Spain depends on independence, that of “a great pact for a period of time to calm Spain” as “those who brought us here” did.

“I have offered a pact of State, but Sánchez prefers to make a pact with the pro-independence supporters”, he lamented to the press after assuring that the Socialist candidate prefers to “negotiate amnesty, referendums”, and has flatly rejected that 6% of the vote achieved by the pro-independence supporters should condition governability and decide the course of an entire country.

Sánchez, for his part, in addition to rejecting the offer, has proposed to Feijóo that they commit to renewing the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) before 31 December, whoever is elected as President of the Government.

This is Feijóo’s first meeting before the investiture debate on 26 and 27 September, to which, if there are no last-minute changes or surprises, he will arrive without sufficient support to be elected president, with 174 votes compared to the 176 of the absolute majority (137 from the PP, plus 33 from Vox, plus one from UPN and another from Coalición Canaria).

Feijóo propone a Sánchez que facilite su investidura como presidente para una legislatura de dos años y media docena de pactos de estado.

El líder del PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo y el presidente de Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez han finalizado una esperada reunión tras poco más de una hora sin acuerdos que celebrar. Durante el encuentro, el candidato designado por Felipe VI ha entregado a Sánchez un documento ‘Por la igualdad y bienestar de todos los españoles’, un acuerdo de once puntos en el que pide que apoye su investidura para afrontar seis pactos de Estado (de regeneración democrática, por el estado de bienestar, por el saneamiento económico, por las familias, un pacto del agua y un pacto territorial, para garantizar la igualdad entre españoles y evitar un bloqueo político) en una legislatura que tendría una duración de dos años y que, como era de esperar, Sánchez ha rechazado.



Asegura el PP que Feijóo ha ofrecido el acuerdo “en aras de la centralidad por el que la lista más votada pueda gobernar en nuestro país, como ha sido costumbre durante los últimos 45 años” y que así quedaría “desactivada” la “influencia que pretenden tener los partidos independentistas. “Ante el riesgo de repetir elecciones en cuatro meses, Feijóo ofrece un mandato de 24 meses para acometer las reformas pendientes para nuestro país”, ha agregado el PP.



El candidato del PP defiende que hay alternativa a un escenario en el que la gobernabilidad de España dependa del independentismo, la de “un gran pacto durante un tiempo para sosegar España” como lo hicieron “los que nos trajeron hasta aquí”.



“He ofrecido un pacto de Estado, pero Sánchez prefiere pactar con los independentistas”, ha lamentado ante la prensa tras asegurar que el candidato socialista prefiere “negociar amnistía, referéndums”, y ha rechazado de plano que sea el 6% del voto logrado por los independentistas quien condicione la gobernabilidad y decida el rumbo de todo un país.

Sánchez, por su parte, además de rechazar la oferta, ha propuesto a Feijóo que se comprometan a renovar el Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) antes del 31 de diciembre sea quien sea la persona elegida como presidente del Gobierno.

Este es el primer encuentro de Feijóo ante el debate de investidura del 26 y 27 de septiembre, al que, si no hay cambios y sorpresas de última hora, llegará sin apoyo suficiente para ser elegido presidente, con 174 votos frente a los 176 de la matoría absoluta (137 del PP, más 33 de Vox, más uno de UPN y otro de Coalición Canaria).