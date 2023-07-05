PP presents programme for government

The Partido Popular (Popular Party) has published this Tuesday the proposals with which the party led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo aspires to win the next elections on 23 July. In their 108-page programme, the Popular Party has briefly outlined the axes that will mark the course of their policies. The commitment to adjust the deficit and reduce the debt is the leitmotiv of the document. Changes in legislation on squatting, the elimination of the Iberian exception in the electricity market and various fiscal modifications – including the deflation of the personal income tax rate, which Sánchez has refused to accept – make up some of the most visible sections of the document.

On squatting, the PP has promised to enable evictions to take place in less than 24 hours; on taxation, it foresees the implementation of a new tax on renewable energy, temporary reductions in VAT for meat, fish and canned food, and deflating the CPI in the income tax declaration brackets. Likewise, Feijóo’s party has announced the elimination of the tax on large fortunes, greater sensitivity in corporate tax and the introduction of the “right to error” when submitting tax returns to the Treasury for those taxpayers with a history of compliance with the tax authorities.