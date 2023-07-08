PP’s electoral programme looks positive for main national players in energy sector, IBE, ENE and NTGY

Norbolsa| The Popular Party (PP) has announced its electoral programme in which the following points are highlighted with regard to the energy sector:

The elimination of the exceptional intervention measures in the wholesale electricity market (67 €/MWh).

The extension of the useful life of nuclear power plants.

The introduction of a “milestone fee”, to be paid by the project developer, to speed up the management of files, as it will serve to finance the increase in resources required by the administration.

The creation of a Single Social Bonus (BSU) as a direct payment to the consumer that “will replace and improve the current electricity and thermal vouchers”.

The promotion of renewable energy storage and the development of Green Hydrogen.

All in all, the programme as a whole can be considered as positive for the main national electricity companies such as Iberdrola (IBE), Endesa (ENE) and Naturgy (NTGY).