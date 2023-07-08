PP’s electoral programme looks positive for main national players in energy sector, IBE, ENE and NTGY

Norbolsa| The Popular Party (PP) has announced its electoral programme in which the following points are highlighted with regard to the energy sector:
- The elimination of the exceptional intervention measures in the wholesale electricity market (67 €/MWh).
- The extension of the useful life of nuclear power plants.
- The introduction of a “milestone fee”, to be paid by the project developer, to speed up the management of files, as it will serve to finance the increase in resources required by the administration.
- The creation of a Single Social Bonus (BSU) as a direct payment to the consumer that “will replace and improve the current electricity and thermal vouchers”.
- The promotion of renewable energy storage and the development of Green Hydrogen.
All in all, the programme as a whole can be considered as positive for the main national electricity companies such as Iberdrola (IBE), Endesa (ENE) and Naturgy (NTGY).