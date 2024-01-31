Puigdemont overturns the amnesty law, wants to continue negotiating it

The amnesty law returns to the Justice Commission by decision of the formation led by the former president of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, with the sole purpose of converting a grace measure with exceptions into a "comprehensive amnesty" that protects all those who participated directly or indirectly in the separatist attempt and in the revolt against the judicial proceedings, and which, in addition, includes any type of crime applicable to the Penal Code, specifically terrorism and treason against the State. The fugitive Puigdemont has made it very clear who is in charge in this legislature, and that he has the upper hand: only laws come out that have his support, whatever Sánchez and the PSOE say, which yesterday suffered the second parliamentary defeat in less of one month. As Vice President Yolanda Díaz recognized on the occasion of the first defeat, “Governing like this is very difficult.” The Spanish press speaks of humiliation, defeat, absurdity... while the government newspaper El País (which has just fired another of its star columnists for being critical of the Government's drift) summarizes: “Sánchez is in the hands of Puigdemont, but Puigdemont is also in the hands of Sánchez.” So the absurdity will continue

Puigdemont tumba la ley de amnistía, quiere seguir negociándola

La ley de amnistía vuelve a la Comisión de Justicia por decisión de la formación que lidera el ex presidente de la Generalitat de Cataluña, Carles Puigdemont, con el único objeto de convertir una medida de gracia con excepciones en una «amnistía integral» que ampare a todos los que participaron directa o indirectamente en la intentona separatista y en la revuelta contra las actuaciones judiciales, y que, además, incluya cualquier tipo delictivo de aplicación en el Código Penal, específicamente los de terrorismo y traición al Estado.

El prófugo Puigdemont ha dejado bien claro quien manda en esta legislatura, y que tiene la sartén por el mango: solo salen las leyes que cuenten con su respaldo, digan lo que digan Sánchez y el PSOE, que ayer sufrieron la segunda derrota parlamentaria en menos de un mes. Como reconocía la vicepresidenta Yolanda Díaz con ocasión de la primera derrota “Gobernar así es muy difícil”.

La prensa española habla de humillación, derrota, esperpento… mientras el diario gubernamental El País (que acaba de despedir a otro de sus columnistas estrella por ser crítico con la deriva del Gobierno) sintetiza: “Sánchez está en manos de Puigdemont, pero Puigdemont también está en manos de Sánchez”. De modo que el esperpento continuará