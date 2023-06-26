Sánchez’s return of 3.5% to whoever lends him money for July 23 campaign is higher than that of Treasury Bills

The PSOE activated its microcredit campaign on 12 June and by Friday had already received €2.7 million .

The party has improved the conditions it has already offered in the past, since, in the two previous campaigns for the 2019 general elections, the interest generated was 2% and 2.5% respectively. The amount raised by the campaign for the April 2019 elections was €2,454,200, which was doubled for the general elections on 10 November 2019: €4,722,143.

Each person can contribute between €200 and €10,000, with a maximum of €10,000 for each electoral process, according to the PSOE. The Socialist Party leadership aspires to continue increasing its fundraising, in order to cover part of the budget approved by the Federal Committee for the 23-J election campaign, which amounted to €17.6 million.

Sumar, the project headed by Yolanda Díaz, also uses this system, but with a slightly lower annual remuneration than that of the socialists, 3.25 per cent.