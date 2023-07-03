Spain takes over rotating EU presidency pending July 23rd election result

On July 1, Spain assumed the six-month presidency of the EU, and yesterday, Sunday July 2, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, met at La Moncloa with the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, who has begun the six-month period with a trip to Kiev. Sánchez reiterated Europe’s support for Ukraine and assured that Spain “will rise to the occasion”.

In an institutional declaration, Sánchez reviewed the four priorities on the agenda during the Spanish presidency: reindustrialisation, diversification of trade relations with the outside world, ecological transition and circular economy.

Tomorrow the College of EU Commissioners, chaired by Ursula von der Leyen, will visit Madrid with the aim of making progress on the Migration and Asylum Pact – which is expected to be completed by the end of the year – on relations with China and on security and defence policies.