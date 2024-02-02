Campaign begins for Galician elections on February 18

This Friday the electoral campaign, which will last two weeks, begins in Galicia. Next February 18, Galicians are called to the polls. The polls predict that Alfonso Rueda, the current president – ​​in office – of the PP will win. But if he does not achieve an absolute majority, the PSOE, which appears in the polls as the third force, would support the Galician Nationalist Bloc (BNG) to support its candidate, Ana Pontón, for the presidency. "2024 is going to be the year of political change in Galicia," said Sánchez at the launch event for the socialist Besteiro's candidacy. But all the polls give between 13 and 14 seats to the PSOE and 20-22 to the BNG. Sociometrica, Sondaxe and Sigma Dos all show a minimum of 38 seats - the absolute majority - and a maximum of 41 for the current president of the Xunta de Galicia, Alfonso Rueda.