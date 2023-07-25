PNV refuses to support PP: either Sánchez or stalemate

The president of the Euzkadi Buru Batzar of the PNV, Andoni Ortuzar, telephoned the president of the Partido Popular on Monday night, who had tried to contact him earlier in the day. Ortuzar informed Núñez Feijóo of the PNV’s refusal to begin talks with a view to facilitating his investiture as President of the Spanish Government, a decision agreed at the meeting held by the EBB after the 23J elections.

Núñez Feijóo had previously revealed in a speech to the PP’s National Board of Directors that he had contacted both Vox and the PNV to try to achieve his investiture as Prime Minister, for which he has already secured the agreement of UPN and is on the ‘road’ with Coalición Canaria. But without the Basque nationalists there is no arithmetical option for the Popular Party.

Thus, there are only two possible scenarios. One: a government of Pedro Sánchez supported by all the partners that propelled him to the Moncloa after the motion of censure against Mariano Rajoy, and whose key is held by Junts, the party of the fugitive Puigdemont. Two: an institutional stalemate, and a repeat election as no majority on either the left or the right has been reached.