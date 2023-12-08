Top Stories

Telefónica prepares to replace Huawei in mobile network, in line with Western veto of Chinese companies

Posted By: The Corner 8th December 2023

Link Securities | Telefónica is finalising the tender to hire a new technology provider for part of its core 5G mobile network in Spain. The decision will mean the definitive exit of Huawei from its network, in line with the Western veto of Chinese companies. The newspaper notes that Ericsson or Nokia are the favourites to win the new contract worth many tens of millions.

US government restrictions, as well as EU recommendations on the use of Huawei’s networks, however, have made it difficult for the company to sell and distribute its 5G networks to phone operators.

