Abertis wins four toll roads in Puerto Rico for $2.85 billion

Abertis has been chosen by the Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnerships Authority for the contract to rehabilitate, maintain and operate four free-flow toll roads. The ACS and Mundys-owned company’s bid has reached $2.85 billion (almost €2.691 billion at the current exchange rate) for the four highways: PR-52, between San Juan and Ponce, PR-53, between Humacao and Fajardo, PR-66, between Carolina and Río Grande, and PR 20, between San Juan and Guaynabo. With a combined length of 192 kilometres, these are the last remaining public toll roads on the island, accounting for 60% of the traffic.

It has comfortably beaten the bids submitted by the consortium formed by Sacyr and the US fund Star America and by that of the US company Plenary and the Israeli company Shikun & Binui.