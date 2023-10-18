Top Stories

Abertis wins four toll roads in Puerto Rico for $2.85 billion

Posted By: The Corner 18th October 2023

Abertis has been chosen by the Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnerships Authority for the contract to rehabilitate, maintain and operate four free-flow toll roads. The ACS and Mundys-owned company’s bid has reached $2.85 billion (almost €2.691 billion at the current exchange rate) for the four highways: PR-52, between San Juan and Ponce, PR-53, between Humacao and Fajardo, PR-66, between Carolina and Río Grande, and PR 20, between San Juan and Guaynabo. With a combined length of 192 kilometres, these are the last remaining public toll roads on the island, accounting for 60% of the traffic.

It has comfortably beaten the bids submitted by the consortium formed by Sacyr and the US fund Star America and by that of the US company Plenary and the Israeli company Shikun & Binui.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.