Top Stories

Bank of Israel announces sale of $30bn of foreign currency and an additional $15bn in swaps

TOPICS:
israel ataque

Posted By: The Corner 9th October 2023

BancaMarch : The Bank of Israel has announced the sale of $30bn of foreign currency – 5.5% of Israeli GDP – and an additional $15bn in swaps. The shekel-dollar pairing is down -2% to 3.92 in the wake of the Gaza attack, values not seen in almost eight years.

The Israeli central bank plans to intervene in the markets in order to provide liquidity and stabilise the currency. Since 2008, the country has accumulated a large amount of foreign currency, up to $200 billion, to prevent the shekel from appreciating excessively and negatively affecting exporters due to the massive inflow of foreign capital in the technology sector.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.