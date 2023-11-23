China to recommend economic growth target of between 4.5% and 5.5% for next year

Link Securities| China’s government advisers will recommend economic growth targets for next year ranging from 4.5% to 5.5% at the annual policymakers’ meeting, Reuters reported yesterday.

Thus, five of the seven advisers who spoke to the news agency said they favoured a target of around 5 per cent, matching this year’s target. In turn, one adviser will propose a target of 4.5 per cent, while the other suggested a range of 5.0-5.5 per cent.

The proposals will be made next month at the Communist Party’s annual Central Economic Work Conference, where policy plans and prospects for China are discussed. Achieving such targets would require the government to step up fiscal stimulus, the aforementioned advisers told Reuters, given that growth this year has been boosted by the base effect generated by last year’s COVID-19 confinements.