Google trial opens in US for abuse of dominant position in online search business

Alphavalue / Divacons| The trial against Google began in the US on Tuesday, a legal battle that will last at least 10 weeks. The case is about whether Google is considered a monopoly in the online search business. This is the first antitrust case against Big Tech in the US in more than 20 years. In October 2020, the Department of Justice decided to take Google to court, in a case called US. Et al vs. Google. The company was accused of abusing its dominant position to block rivals and become an “Internet gatekeeper”. According to the US Department of Justice, Google currently pays more than $10 billion a year to remain the default search engine in web and mobile browsers. For its part, Google has denied these allegations, although if it loses the case, it may be forced to spin off Alphabet’s search businesses, such as Android and Google Maps.