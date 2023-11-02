IAG subsidiary Iberia to expand connections between Madrid and Latin America for next summer

Link Securities| Iberia, a member airline of IAG, announced its operations for next summer, with which it aims to expand its leadership in connections between Madrid and Latin America to strengthen its position as the main gateway between Europe and that region, the newspaper Expansión reported. Between April and October, the IAG subsidiary will operate 328 weekly flights to Latin America, with 3.1 million seats, 17.2% more than last year, which was already a record for the Spanish airline, with 280 weekly connections. This increase in activity should help IAG put its performance in Latin America on a positive note, as in 9M2023 it still offered 3.9% fewer seats to that market, which is explained by the slower recovery of British Airways (BA), IAG’s main airline.