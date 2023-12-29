Top Stories

Milei sets up tax associated with expropriation of YPF to pay compensation including $1.5bn payment to Repsol

BancaMarch | The Milei government is setting up a special tax in Argentina associated with the expropriation of the YPF oil company. The tax, which will be known as the “Kicillof tax” because it was imposed during the time of the Minister of Economy, Axel Kicillof, will serve to comply with the judicial sentence to which the country was condemned in September by a US court. The amount of the compensation is $16 billion, and it will be paid to the former shareholders who controlled 25% of the capital, precisely because of the irregular expropriation of the YPF oil company. This compensation is three times higher than the current value of the company and includes a payment of $1.5 billion to the oil company Repsol (REP), which already received $5 billion in compensation.

