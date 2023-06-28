US consumer confidence rebounds to highest level since January 2022

Banca March: Consumer confidence bounces back higher than expected in June, rising to 109.7 from 102.5 and above the 104 expected. With this acceleration in consumer confidence, the index reached its highest level since January 2022. This is positive given that both the current situation sub-index improved (155.3 vs. 148.9 previously) and the expectations component also improved (79.3 vs. 71.5 previously).

Still in the US economy, we also had positive activity figures: in the industrial sector, durable goods orders increased in May by 1.7% month-on-month vs. 1.2% previously. On the other hand, in the real estate sector, new home sales surprised with a 12.2% monthly growth, rising to 763 thousand annualised units, its highest level since February 2022. In addition, we learned about the evolution of house prices, where the Case-Shiller index surprised by rebounding in April by 0.9% month-on-month, which puts the year-on-year rate of decline in house prices at 1.7%.