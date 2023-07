Bankinter| Biotech led falls in the session after the FDA (regulatory agency) approved its Alzheimer’s drug, developed together with Eisai, the first to delay the progression of the disease. The problem came from unexpected testing requirements and side-effect warnings about the drug, which could limit its effective use.

